Well Conveyed

Stainer, Tavener, Ireland,

Matthew Martin and Vaughan Williams

from Derby Choral Union,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Yes, I know Stainer's The Crucifixion is regaining some of its former popularity, but for me it remains a hopelessly lost cause. The combination of the music's sticky sentimentality and the libretto's smug sanctimoniousness is a complete turn-off. Derby Choral Union and conductor Richard Dacey tried to breathe some life into it — Derby Cathedral, 24 March 2018 — but the odds were stacked against them from the start...