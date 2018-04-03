Music and Vision homepage

 

Ensemble

Well Conveyed

Stainer, Tavener, Ireland,
Matthew Martin and Vaughan Williams
from Derby Choral Union,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

Yes, I know Stainer's The Crucifixion is regaining some of its former popularity, but for me it remains a hopelessly lost cause. The combination of the music's sticky sentimentality and the libretto's smug sanctimoniousness is a complete turn-off. Derby Choral Union and conductor Richard Dacey tried to breathe some life into it — Derby Cathedral, 24 March 2018 — but the odds were stacked against them from the start...

Copyright © 3 April 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

