A Rare Bird

Riccardo Zandonai's 'Francesca da Rimini' at La Scala,
One of the goals and objectives of Teatro alla Scala is to propose, over a few years, nearly forgotten operas from early twentieth century Italian repertory. Within this frame, on 15 April 2018, a new production of Francesca da Rimini by Riccardo Zandonai was unveiled; I was in the audience. The opera had been very popular from 1914 to the early nineteen sixties; then, it almost disappeared. 'Almost' is the key adverb — I saw two different productions in Rome and in Macerata in 2004; of the latter there is a good DVD...

Copyright © 22 April 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

