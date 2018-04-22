A Rare Bird

Riccardo Zandonai's 'Francesca da Rimini' at La Scala,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

One of the goals and objectives of Teatro alla Scala is to propose, over a few years, nearly forgotten operas from early twentieth century Italian repertory. Within this frame, on 15 April 2018, a new production of Francesca da Rimini by Riccardo Zandonai was unveiled; I was in the audience. The opera had been very popular from 1914 to the early nineteen sixties; then, it almost disappeared. 'Almost' is the key adverb — I saw two different productions in Rome and in Macerata in 2004; of the latter there is a good DVD...