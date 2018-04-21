Appealing and Dramatic

Verdi's 'Luisa Miller'

live in HD from

New York Metropolitan Opera,

enjoyed by MARIA NOCKIN

On Saturday 14 April 2018, The Metropolitan Opera Transmitted Giuseppe Verdi's 1849 opera Luisa Miller to movie theaters around the world. Not only did Plácido Domingo essay his 149th role on this occasion, but the rest of the cast equalled him vocally and visually. Sonya Yoncheva was an appealing and dramatic Luisa and Piotr Beczala was a magnificent Rodolfo...