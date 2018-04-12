|
An Outstanding Selection
Music by
Christoph Graupner -
strongly recommended by
GERALD FENECH
'Exquisitely beautiful music, superbly performed, sumptuously recorded and splendidly packaged.'
German composer Christoph Graupner was born in Kirchberg in 1683. Son of a tailor, the composer came to the Thomasschule aged thirteen as a musically gifted student who could benefit from a providential scholarship. His teachers were two very famous musicians of the time, Johann Schelle and Johann Kuhnau, and their expertise helped Graupner in no small way during his long career...

Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta