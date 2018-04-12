An Outstanding Selection



GERALD FENECH 'Exquisitely beautiful music, superbly performed, sumptuously recorded and splendidly packaged.'

German composer Christoph Graupner was born in Kirchberg in 1683. Son of a tailor, the composer came to the Thomasschule aged thirteen as a musically gifted student who could benefit from a providential scholarship. His teachers were two very famous musicians of the time, Johann Schelle and Johann Kuhnau, and their expertise helped Graupner in no small way during his long career...