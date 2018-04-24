|
Blood and Orgasms
Dmitri Shostakovich's
'Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District'
in Naples, heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
When a few months ago, I reported about Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District, one of Dmitri Shostakovich's main youthful accomplishments, I emphasized how sex and violence were the main ingredients the production team focussed upon — read 'Sex and Violence in Salzburg', 25 August 2017. The team was made up of a well-known German stage director, Andreas Kriegenburg, with Harald B Thor (sets) and Tanja Hofmann (costumes). In the production I saw and heard at the San Carlo Theatre in Naples on 18 April 2018 — a joint venture with the National Opera and Ballet Theatre of Amsterdam — the program itself underlines that the creative team — Martin Kušej, one of the most appreciated Austrian stage directors, Martin Zehetgruber (sets) and Heider Keister (costumes) — should consider 'blood and orgasms' as the key to the opera. There is plenty of both in the staging...
