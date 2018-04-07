Music and Vision homepage

 

Protests in Rome

A mixed reception for 'Cav and Pag'
at Teatro dell'Opera,
by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

The Rome Teatro dell'Opera audience is quite polite and almost tame but on 5 April 2018, a large share voiced noisily against the stage direction of the new production of Cavalleria Rusticana by Pietro Mascagni and Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo. I was in the audience. This is a traditional blockbuster double bill both in major opera houses and, often in simplified productions (ie with a smaller orchestra than that designed by the composers) at open air summer festivals...

Copyright © 7 April 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

ITALY

PIETRO MASCAGNI

