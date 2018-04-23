Music and Vision homepage

CD Spotlight

Divisive and Enigmatic

Piano music
by Stravinsky -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'Peter Donohoe has always been an ardent admirer of the composer, and these interpretations reveal this sincere attachment.'

 Igor Stravinsky: Music for Piano Solo and Piano and Orchestra. Peter Donohoe, piano. © 2018 SOMM Recordings

Born in 1882 in Russia, Igor Stravinsky is regarded as one of the pillars of the revolution in twentieth century music, but before his first great success, The Firebird ballet of 1910, there was little to suggest that he would become that radical innovator who swept aside the pastel-hued politeness of impressionism. Indeed, with The Rite of Spring (1913), whose premiere in Paris created a huge uproar, Stravinsky ushered in a new music for a new age, and despite a hugely successful career, he remained up to his death in 1971 aged eighty-nine, a divisive and enigmatic composer. Whatever the case, his music has a certain element of magical fascination that never fails to arrest one's attention...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 23 April 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

IGOR STRAVINSKY - PETER DONOHOE

IGOR STRAVINSKY

ENGLAND

PIANO MUSIC

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

20TH CENTURY

RUSSIA

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Marshfield Tornado >>

 

 

 

 