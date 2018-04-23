

Divisive and Enigmatic Piano music

by Stravinsky -

heard by

GERALD FENECH 'Peter Donohoe has always been an ardent admirer of the composer, and these interpretations reveal this sincere attachment.'

Born in 1882 in Russia, Igor Stravinsky is regarded as one of the pillars of the revolution in twentieth century music, but before his first great success, The Firebird ballet of 1910, there was little to suggest that he would become that radical innovator who swept aside the pastel-hued politeness of impressionism. Indeed, with The Rite of Spring (1913), whose premiere in Paris created a huge uproar, Stravinsky ushered in a new music for a new age, and despite a hugely successful career, he remained up to his death in 1971 aged eighty-nine, a divisive and enigmatic composer. Whatever the case, his music has a certain element of magical fascination that never fails to arrest one's attention...