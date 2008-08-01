

Endlessly Intriguing Music by John William

'Blind' Boone -

heard by the late

HOWARD SMITH 'John Davis' adroit (Steinway) performances are consistently well-judged ...'

In 1864, shortly before the American Civil War ended, a remarkably gifted but little-known African-American pianist, 'Blind' Boone, was born to runaway slave Rachel Carpenter, previously held by descendants of Daniel Boone. His father was a bugler in the 7th MSM (Missouri State Militia) Cavalry and the boy grew up at Warrensburg, (Missouri) Camp Grover, at that time headquarters of the 7th MSM.

At age six months he lost his sight through a brain infection...