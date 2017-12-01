|
|
Remarkable Sensitivity
Angela Brownridge plays
Debussy Préludes -
impressing
ANETT FODOR
'... her inexhaustible source of timbre, the delicate style and use of both pedals, as well as her excellent piano technique demand listeners' full attention.'
|
Interpreting Debussy's music is not an easy task.
He lived and worked at a time when musicians were looking for new forms and harmonies, and in so doing, old musical traditions were turned upside-down.
By the turn of the twentieth century, Claude Achilles Debussy (1862-1918) had found his new compositional direction. The message in his music — which is far from Romantic ideas — abounds in strange, never heard before effects...
Copyright © 6 May 2018
Anett Fodor,
Hungary