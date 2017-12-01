

Remarkable Sensitivity Angela Brownridge plays

Debussy Préludes -

impressing

ANETT FODOR '... her inexhaustible source of timbre, the delicate style and use of both pedals, as well as her excellent piano technique demand listeners' full attention.'

Interpreting Debussy's music is not an easy task.

He lived and worked at a time when musicians were looking for new forms and harmonies, and in so doing, old musical traditions were turned upside-down.

By the turn of the twentieth century, Claude Achilles Debussy (1862-1918) had found his new compositional direction. The message in his music — which is far from Romantic ideas — abounds in strange, never heard before effects...