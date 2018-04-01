

Peace and Praise Choral music from

Queens College New York -

heard by

GERALD FENECH '... beautifully performed, sumptuously recorded ...'

The choral music on this issue garners together a group of composers who are or were at one time faculty members of the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College, CUNY. The idea of the project was to celebrate the long history of composers associated with the school via the vocal excellence of the prestigious New York Virtuoso Singers and the unique talents of the students in the Queens College Choir and Vocal Ensemble. From a somewhat larger number of works that were performed in April 2015 at Merkin Hall in New York City, a selection had to be made on what to include on this disc...