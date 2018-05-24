An Odd Couple

A Hindemith and Mascagni double bill in Cagliari,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

The Cagliari Teatro Lirico is unique in Italy. Cagliari is a comparatively small town of one hundred and fifty thousand residents (but the greater metropolitan area has some four hundred thousand inhabitants). Yet, the theatre has nine subscription series because its catchment area is the entire island of Sardinia and, with a balanced program of innovation and tradition, attracts opera goers and music reviewers from the rest of Italy...