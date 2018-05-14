Music and Vision homepage All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

 

Ensemble

Born Again

Hindemith's 'Cardillac'
at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino,
reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

One of the most important European Music Festivals, the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, is now at its eighty third edition. A few years ago, it seemed on the verge of collapse — see Troubles in Florence, 7 May 2013. The difficulties lasted for a few years. Then the Italian government intervened for the Maggio Musicale (and other major houses in difficulties) with interest-free loans based on adjustment plans...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 14 May 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

PAUL HINDEMITH

GERMANY

FABIO LUISI

MAGGIO MUSICALE FIORENTINO

ITALY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Cendrillon >>

 

All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

 

 

 