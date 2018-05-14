Born Again

Hindemith's 'Cardillac'

at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino,

reviewed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

One of the most important European Music Festivals, the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, is now at its eighty third edition. A few years ago, it seemed on the verge of collapse — see Troubles in Florence, 7 May 2013. The difficulties lasted for a few years. Then the Italian government intervened for the Maggio Musicale (and other major houses in difficulties) with interest-free loans based on adjustment plans...