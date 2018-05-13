Never a Dull Moment

Jules Masssenet's 'Cendrillon' live in high definition

from New York Metropolitan Opera

impresses MARIA NOCKIN

Jules Masssenet's Cendrillon is a French opera on the Cinderella theme. Somewhat closer to the American version of the story than Rossini's La Cenerentola, its Fairy Godmother is a wonderful coloratura role. In Cendrillon the Stepmother is a role for a comedienne and Prince Charming is a trouser role for a mezzo-soprano...