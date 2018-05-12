Music and Vision homepage Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

Puppyish Ebullience

Beethoven, Rachmaninov, Mendelssohn, Ravel,
Dushkin, Bob Marley, Coleridge-Taylor and Monti
from the Kanneh-Mason Trio,
heard by MiKE WHEELER

 

The three senior Kanneh-Mason siblings — Braimah, violin; Sheku, cello; and Isata, piano — were in Derby for a concert celebrating their individual and collective talents — Kanneh-Mason Trio, St John's Church, Derby UK, 6 May 2018.

The puppyish ebullience of Beethoven's Piano Trio in E flat, Op 1 No 1, suited this youthful ensemble down to the ground. But they were also attuned to more introspective moments such as the stealthy tiptoeing start of the second movement, the placing of whose gentle final cadence was beautifully judged...

Copyright © 12 May 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

