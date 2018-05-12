Puppyish Ebullience

Beethoven, Rachmaninov, Mendelssohn, Ravel,

Dushkin, Bob Marley, Coleridge-Taylor and Monti

from the Kanneh-Mason Trio,

heard by MiKE WHEELER

The three senior Kanneh-Mason siblings — Braimah, violin; Sheku, cello; and Isata, piano — were in Derby for a concert celebrating their individual and collective talents — Kanneh-Mason Trio, St John's Church, Derby UK, 6 May 2018.

The puppyish ebullience of Beethoven's Piano Trio in E flat, Op 1 No 1, suited this youthful ensemble down to the ground. But they were also attuned to more introspective moments such as the stealthy tiptoeing start of the second movement, the placing of whose gentle final cadence was beautifully judged...