Absolutely unmissable

Prokofiev's
'Ivan the Terrible' -
recommended by
GERALD FENECH

'... a blockbuster of an issue which should delight both film score collectors and Prokofiev admirers in equal measure.'

 Prokofiev: Ivan the Terrible - Frank Strobel. © 2018 Capriccio

Let me say it straight away. This Capriccio double CD set is a blockbuster of an issue which should delight both film score collectors and Prokofiev admirers in equal measure.

When in 1932 Prokofiev and Eisenstein, the great Russian film director, met in Paris they not only became great friends, but also showed great interest in each other's work...

Copyright © 18 May 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

PROKOFIEV: IVAN THE TERRIBLE - FRANK STROBEL

