Absolutely unmissable

Let me say it straight away. This Capriccio double CD set is a blockbuster of an issue which should delight both film score collectors and Prokofiev admirers in equal measure.

When in 1932 Prokofiev and Eisenstein, the great Russian film director, met in Paris they not only became great friends, but also showed great interest in each other's work...