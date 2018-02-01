Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article of your choice. Reward the author and unlock it to share online with non-subscribers - Music and Vision

CD Spotlight

Stunningly Performed

Trios by Schumann, Smit,
Mozart and Françaix -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE

'Music is in fine hands for the future with young artists of this calibre.'

 Metamorphoses - trios by Schumann, Smit, Mozart and Françaix. © 2017 Music and Media Consulting Ltd/MMC Recordings

This delightful disc takes its name from the classical Greek poet Ovid, as the musicians are drawn from different parts of the world, and from the idea that we try to create images and different emotions when playing music, and are therefore telling a colourful story.

The first work, Robert Schumann's Fairy Tales, is one of clarinettists' most beloved works, and is in four movements.

The opening movement is expansive and is really a lovely song, graceful and beguiling. Immediately one is struck by how well the members of this trio play together...

The full article includes 4 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 8 May 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

-------

METAMORPHOSES - SCHUMANN, SMIT, MOZART AND FRANÇAIX TRIOS

ROBERT SCHUMANN

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

CHAMBER MUSIC

CLARINET MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

VIOLA MUSIC

MUSIC AND MEDIA CONSULTING

MMC RECORDINGS

NETHERLANDS

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Richard Strauss >>

 

Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

 

 

 