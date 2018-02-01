

Stunningly Performed Trios by Schumann, Smit,

Mozart and Françaix -

recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE 'Music is in fine hands for the future with young artists of this calibre.'

This delightful disc takes its name from the classical Greek poet Ovid, as the musicians are drawn from different parts of the world, and from the idea that we try to create images and different emotions when playing music, and are therefore telling a colourful story.

The first work, Robert Schumann's Fairy Tales, is one of clarinettists' most beloved works, and is in four movements.

The opening movement is expansive and is really a lovely song, graceful and beguiling. Immediately one is struck by how well the members of this trio play together...