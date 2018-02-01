

Freshness and Enthusiasm Early music by

Richard Strauss -

impresses

GERALD FENECH '... full of sunny and exuberant musical tone painting which gives a huge uplift in spirits ...'

Richard Strauss (1864-1949) certainly needs no introduction. Maybe the greatest German composer whose life spanned both the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, his works, both symphonic and operatic, are performed with incessant regularity. But these two genres did not intermingle as Strauss's career developed and matured. Indeed, this was the case with most great composers...