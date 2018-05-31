Gut-wrenching Performance

Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich from

Arabella Steinbacher, Michael Sanderling

and the Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

By prefacing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Polonaise from his opera Eugene Onegin, the Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Michael Sanderling — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 24 May 2018 — pointed up a link between the two, with the swaggering rhythms of the dance echoed (adapted to a different metre) in the Concerto's first movement. Somehow, in the background of the Polonaise, there was also a faint awareness of the opera's tragic denouement.

There's nothing tragic about the Violin Concerto, but this was an ear-opening experience in other respects...