Music and Vision homepage Music and Vision welcomes new readers from Queensborough Community College CUNY

 

Ensemble

Gut-wrenching Performance

Tchaikovsky and Shostakovich from
Arabella Steinbacher, Michael Sanderling
and the Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

By prefacing Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Polonaise from his opera Eugene Onegin, the Dresden Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Michael SanderlingRoyal Concert Hall, Nottingham, UK, 24 May 2018 — pointed up a link between the two, with the swaggering rhythms of the dance echoed (adapted to a different metre) in the Concerto's first movement. Somehow, in the background of the Polonaise, there was also a faint awareness of the opera's tragic denouement.

There's nothing tragic about the Violin Concerto, but this was an ear-opening experience in other respects...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 31 May 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

MICHAEL SANDERLING

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

EUGENE ONEGIN

DMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH

RUSSIA

GERMANY

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

VIOLIN MUSIC

NOTTINGHAM ROYAL CONCERT HALL

NOTTINGHAM

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Shackleton's Cat >>

 

Music and Vision welcomes new readers from Queensborough Community College CUNY

 

 

 