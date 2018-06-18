Boundless Energy

Hungarian pianist János Balázs

and the Cziffra Festival Chamber Orchestra,

heard in Bratislava by ANETT FODOR

The Fifth Hungarian Cultural Week in Bratislava took place under the aegis of the Hungarian Embassy in Slovakia between 4 and 11 June 2018. This large-scale event was a series of excellent classical, jazz, popular, Hungarian folk and Klezmer music concerts, exhibitions, dance and theatrical performances, gastronomic days and a fashion show.

Hungary and Slovakia are neighbouring European countries, hence the festival's apt slogan, More Than A Neighbour...