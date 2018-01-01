Music and Vision homepage Something for classical music enthusiasts every day at Music and Vision

Much to be Gained

Jenny Q Chai explores
sound and colour -
impressing
GEOFF PEARCE

'The pianist is assured, exciting to listen to and totally compelling.'

 Jenny Q Chai - (S)yn(e)sth(e)te. © 2017 Jenny Q Chai

(S)yn(e)sth(e)te is a disc created to explain the relationship between sound and colour. Some people experience the phenomenon of synesthesia — an involuntary connection between senses. The sound to colour variety is termed chromesthesia, and famous composer examples are Bliss, Scriabin and Messiaen. Personally, I have not experienced this, but I have a few friends who do...

Copyright © 11 June 2018 Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia

