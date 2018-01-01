

Much to be Gained Jenny Q Chai explores

sound and colour -

impressing

GEOFF PEARCE 'The pianist is assured, exciting to listen to and totally compelling.'

(S)yn(e)sth(e)te is a disc created to explain the relationship between sound and colour. Some people experience the phenomenon of synesthesia — an involuntary connection between senses. The sound to colour variety is termed chromesthesia, and famous composer examples are Bliss, Scriabin and Messiaen. Personally, I have not experienced this, but I have a few friends who do...