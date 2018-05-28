

Candid Simplicity Choral music by

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari -

investigated by

GERALD FENECH 'Friedrich Haider and his team give sympathetic performances full of committed endeavour and unbridled enthusiasm ...'

Born in 1876 to a German father and an Italian mother, Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari remains on the fringes of the European musical establishment, despite his unique language which is considered to be highly individual and a catalyst to a revival of the traditional and historical stylistic features of past decades. The composer worked during a period when modernism was the order of the day, but he was audacious enough to stick to all that is lyrical, songlike and purely melodious.

He was primarily a composer of operas, but these are only eight in number...