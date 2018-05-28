Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article of your choice. Reward the author and unlock it to share online with non-subscribers - Music and Vision

CD Spotlight

Candid Simplicity

Choral music by
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari -
investigated by
GERALD FENECH

'Friedrich Haider and his team give sympathetic performances full of committed endeavour and unbridled enthusiasm ...'

 Wolf-Ferrari: Talitha Kumi!; Otto cori. © 2018 Naxos Rights Europe Ltd

Born in 1876 to a German father and an Italian mother, Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari remains on the fringes of the European musical establishment, despite his unique language which is considered to be highly individual and a catalyst to a revival of the traditional and historical stylistic features of past decades. The composer worked during a period when modernism was the order of the day, but he was audacious enough to stick to all that is lyrical, songlike and purely melodious.

He was primarily a composer of operas, but these are only eight in number...

The full article includes 3 music samples and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 28 May 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

-------

WOLF-FERRARI: TALITHA KUMI; OTTO CORI

ERMANNO WOLF-FERRARI

ITALY

GERMANY

SPAIN

NAXOS

VOCAL MUSIC

CHORAL MUSIC

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home      Recent CD reviews       Ventus Machina >>

 

Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

 

 