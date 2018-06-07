Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

 

Ensemble

Highly Promising Talent

Katie Gilbert, Esther Beard and Edward Leung
at Derby Cathedral, heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is clearly nurturing some highly promising talent these days. The third in the current Derby Cathedral lunchtime series brought the beguiling partnership of soprano Katie Gilbert and mezzo Esther Beard, with American fellow-student Edward Leung seemingly content in the role of self-effacingly reliable pianist. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 25 May 2018.)

The full article includes 2 illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 7 June 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

LEO DELIBES

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY

EUGENE ONEGIN

ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCK

HANSEL AND GRETEL

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

DON GIOVANNI

GIOACCHINO ROSSINI

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

VOCAL MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Adriano Guarnieri >>

 

Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

 

 