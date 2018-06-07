Highly Promising Talent

Katie Gilbert, Esther Beard and Edward Leung

at Derby Cathedral, heard by MIKE WHEELER

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire is clearly nurturing some highly promising talent these days. The third in the current Derby Cathedral lunchtime series brought the beguiling partnership of soprano Katie Gilbert and mezzo Esther Beard, with American fellow-student Edward Leung seemingly content in the role of self-effacingly reliable pianist. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 25 May 2018.)