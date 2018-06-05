The Endless Darkness of Light

Adriano Guarnieri's new opera

at the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino,

experienced by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

An essential ingredient of any festival is a world premiere or the rediscovery of a forgotten but important work from the past. This year, Maggio Musicale Fiorentino [Florence, Italy] has both. The rediscovery is La Dafne by Marco da Gagliano, a prominent composer of Florentine baroque music who, like Roman and Bolognese baroque music, almost disappeared as the decades and centuries passed. This work will be unveiled on 25 June 2018 in the Buontalenti Grotto in the Boboli Gardens...