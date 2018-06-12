Showing the Wild Side

A clarinet and piano recital by

Hannah Gobbett and Hugh Morris

entertains MIKE WHEELER

Bournemouth-based clarinettist Hannah Gobbett joined her former teacher, Derby Cathedral's Director of Music Hugh Morris, for a lunchtime concert that was a study in contrasts as enterprising as it was entertaining. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 1 June 2018.)

Malcolm Arnold is in typical music-hall mode in Scherzetto, taken from one of his 1950s comedy film scores, given a suitably breezy performance that made the most of the cheeky, abrupt ending...