Showing the Wild Side
A clarinet and piano recital by
Hannah Gobbett and Hugh Morris
entertains MIKE WHEELER
Bournemouth-based clarinettist Hannah Gobbett joined her former teacher, Derby Cathedral's Director of Music Hugh Morris, for a lunchtime concert that was a study in contrasts as enterprising as it was entertaining. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 1 June 2018.)
Malcolm Arnold is in typical music-hall mode in Scherzetto, taken from one of his 1950s comedy film scores, given a suitably breezy performance that made the most of the cheeky, abrupt ending...
Copyright © 12 June 2018
Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK