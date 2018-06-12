Music and Vision homepage Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

 

Ensemble

Showing the Wild Side

A clarinet and piano recital by
Hannah Gobbett and Hugh Morris
entertains MIKE WHEELER

 

Bournemouth-based clarinettist Hannah Gobbett joined her former teacher, Derby Cathedral's Director of Music Hugh Morris, for a lunchtime concert that was a study in contrasts as enterprising as it was entertaining. (Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 1 June 2018.)

Malcolm Arnold is in typical music-hall mode in Scherzetto, taken from one of his 1950s comedy film scores, given a suitably breezy performance that made the most of the cheeky, abrupt ending...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 12 June 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

MALCOLM ARNOLD

MAURICE RAVEL

GEORGE GERSHWIN

ASTOR PIAZZOLLA

CLARINET MUSIC

PIANO MUSIC

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Kiss Me Kate >>

 

Classical Music Programme Notes for concerts and recordings, by Malcolm Miller

 

 

 