Ensemble

American Light Opera

Opera North enthralls the audience
at the Ravenna Festival
in Cole Porter's 'Kiss me Kate',
by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

Four sold-out performances in Ravenna's lovely and elegant nineteenth century Teatro Alighieri; several bouts of open stage applause; ovations at the end of each performance — these are some indications of the success of Opera North's production, jointly with Welsh National Opera, of Cole Porter's Kiss me Kate at the 2018 Ravenna Festival, which is the Italian equivalent of the Austrian Summer Salzburg Festival. This year, it spans the period 1 June to 22 July, with several performances each day and evening. It is mostly dedicated to concerts, ballet and plays...

Copyright © 10 June 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

COLE PORTER

OPERA NORTH

SHAKESPEARE

RAVENNA

ITALY

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

UNITED KINGDOM

