Music and Vision homepage READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

 

Ensemble

A Timeless Staging

GIUSEPPE PENNISI visits Bologna
for a very political 'Don Carlo'

 

Don Carlo is one of Giuseppe Verdi's operas most often reviewed here in its three versions: the first Parisian version in five acts (lasting almost seven hours with intermissions and ballet), the 1884 La Scala version in four acts (lasting about four hours), and the 1886 Modena version in five acts — a reduction of the Paris version. Personally, I like the third and last version best, performed in 2015 in a magnificent production at the Salzburg Summer Festival. In Italy, the La Scala 1884 version is the most performed, for reasons of budget and duration...

The full article includes 4 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 9 June 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

DON CARLO

GIUSEPPE VERDI

MICHELE MARIOTTI

ITALY

SPAIN

GERMANY

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Katie Gilbert >>

 

Classical Music Programme Notes for concerts and recordings, by Malcolm Miller

 

 

 