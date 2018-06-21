Playing The Long Game

Mahler's 'Resurrection' Symphony

from Jamie Phillips and the Hallé Orchestra

impresses MIKE WHEELER

The latest orchestral season at Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall went out on a high, with Mahler's 'Resurrection' Symphony. (Nottingham, UK, 16 June 2018.)

Jamie Phillips, a former Assistant Conductor with the Hallé Orchestra, rejoined his former colleagues for an account of Mahler's colossal vision that, instead of just piling one sensation on top of another (though there were plenty of those), went for the long view...