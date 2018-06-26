Music and Vision homepage 'Elgar and Chivalry' by Robert Anderson - available now from Elgar.org

CD Spotlight

Imaginative Vigour

Meyerbeer's opera
'Margherita d'Anjou' -
heard by
GERALD FENECH

'Fabio Luisi marshalls his forces with aplomb, and his commitment to the work keeps the music moving along with verve and enthusiasm ...'

 Meyerbeer: Margherita D'Anjou. © 2018 Dynamic Srl

Giacomo Meyerbeer's case is indeed extremely strange, and that is putting it mildly. Born in Germany in the year Mozart died, 1791, he went to Italy to learn the art of opera, after which his career flourished in France, where he became one of the main protagonists of 'grand opera'.

Born into a family of well-to-do Jewish industrialists, Jakob Meyer Beer revealed a talent for music at a very early age...

Copyright © 26 June 2018 Gerald Fenech,
Gzira, Malta

