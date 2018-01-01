|
|
Finely Crafted
Twentieth century
Polish songs -
recommended by
GEOFF PEARCE
'... a fascinating journey into the evolving compositional style of Karol Szymanowski ...'
|
Until receiving this MSR Classics disc I was quite unaware of these songs, and what a delight I had on listening to them. Two very fine artists are presented to us — baritone Krzysztof Biernacki and pianist Michael Baron. This is a superb partnership and I recommend the CD to anyone who would like a recording of songs seldom heard or recorded. The works are presented chronologically, providing a fascinating journey into the evolving compositional style of Karol Szymanowski (1882-1937)...
Copyright © 22 June 2018
Geoff Pearce,
Sydney, Australia