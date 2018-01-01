

Finely Crafted Twentieth century

Polish songs -

recommended by

GEOFF PEARCE '... a fascinating journey into the evolving compositional style of Karol Szymanowski ...'

Until receiving this MSR Classics disc I was quite unaware of these songs, and what a delight I had on listening to them. Two very fine artists are presented to us — baritone Krzysztof Biernacki and pianist Michael Baron. This is a superb partnership and I recommend the CD to anyone who would like a recording of songs seldom heard or recorded. The works are presented chronologically, providing a fascinating journey into the evolving compositional style of Karol Szymanowski (1882-1937)...