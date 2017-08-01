

Colourful Performance Dmitrij Kitajenko conducts

Mussorgsky and Prokofiev -

heard by

STEPHEN FRANCIS VASTA 'Vladislav Sulimsky sings with feeling in a compact, reasonably firm baritone ...'

This is a major program, although its declension precisely reverses what you'd expect.

If you think you know Night on Bald Mountain, brace yourself. Mussorgsky's original version, presented here, is an altogether different animal from the popular Rimsky-Korsakov edition. The phrase structures are irregular, the harmonies more elaborately dissonant, the timbral contrasts starker...