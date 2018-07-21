Genuine Insights

Lizzie Ball and Morgan Szymanski

at the Buxton Festival

impress MIKE WHEELER

In Viva la Vida con Frida, singer and violinist Lizzie Ball and guitarist Morgan Szymanski explored the life and work of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo. The music was supplemented by reproductions of paintings, photos and video footage, and Ball read extracts from Kahlo's diary. (Buxton Festival, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 9 July 2018)

We were taken through the major events of her life, most notably the horrendous bus accident when she was eighteen, that left her in more or less continuous pain for the rest of her life; her marriage to painter Diego Rivera; her various affairs, with Trotsky and others...