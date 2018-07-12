Rossini in The Quarry

'The Barber of Seville'

at an unusual venue in Hungary,

praised by ANETT FODOR

Having entered the grounds of the Quarry Theatre in Fertőrákos, Hungary, I was astonished. Huge, overpowering grey boulders protrude skywards and made me remember the forced labour workers who toiled and suffered there in the twentieth century; many of them were to lose their lives. Some strange, ambiguous feelings came over me. Was this really a suitable venue for an opera buffa, I wondered?..