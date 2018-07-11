|
References to Fellini
'La Traviata' in 'La Dolce Vita',
by GIUSEPPE PENNISI
Verdi's La Traviata is one of the world's most performed operas. In Verdi's time, it was a contemporary opera dealing with contemporary issues in a contemporary Paris, even though at its debut in Venice's La Fenice, the staging was set in Louis XIV's France for censorship reasons. Now, often, the staging is moved to our times. (Read 'Innovation and Tradition', 11 December 2013)...
Copyright © 11 July 2018
Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy