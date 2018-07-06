Music and Vision homepage Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

 

Ensemble

A Pleasure Garden

Two summer concerts on an evening in Rome,
heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

During the Summer, Accademia Filarmonica Romana transfers its musical activities to its headquarters, a Renaissance villa in the heart of Rome surrounded by lush gardens with centenary trees as well as tropical plants and flowers. In the gardens are two auditoriums. One is a small hall, similar to that which Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears had built near their home in Aldeburgh, Suffolk...

The full article includes 2 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 6 July 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

FRANCESCO PENNISI

SICILY

ROME

ITALY

GUITAR MUSIC

GOFFREDO PETRASSI

BRUNO MADERNA

FLUTE MUSIC

HARPSICHORD MUSIC

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Puccini >>

 

READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

 

 

 