A Pleasure Garden

Two summer concerts on an evening in Rome,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

During the Summer, Accademia Filarmonica Romana transfers its musical activities to its headquarters, a Renaissance villa in the heart of Rome surrounded by lush gardens with centenary trees as well as tropical plants and flowers. In the gardens are two auditoriums. One is a small hall, similar to that which Benjamin Britten and Peter Pears had built near their home in Aldeburgh, Suffolk...