Daily Puccini

MALCOLM MILLER enjoys an opera lollipop recital

in the city of the composer's birth

There are many ways to celebrate the gifts of great composers — Immersion Days, Composer Portraits, Themed Concerts, dedicated Festivals at certain times of year. One especially remarkable way is embodied in a Festival launched in 2004 in the Tuscan walled city of Lucca near Pisa, and devoted to the oeuvre of one of Lucca's greatest artistic 'sons', Giacomo Puccini. The unique feature of the 'Puccini and his Lucca' Festival, launched in 2004 for the 80th anniversary of his death, is that it comprises no less than a concert each and every day of the week, bar Sundays, and on some days, more than one!

The programme format of an hour of music in two parts, starting around 7-7.15pm allows the audience, including many tourists, to continue their evening after the concert, perhaps enjoying some of the numerous restaurants and cafes in the narrow cobbled streets of the ancient city...