Richness of the Score

Puccini's 'La bohème' in Rome,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

As I underlined here a few years ago — A Conductor's Opera, 20 June 2011 — La bohème is one of Giacomo Puccini's operas most loved by audiences all over the world. Listeners normally appreciate its delicate melodies and tunes, its sweet arias and its passionate duets as well as its lively ensembles, especially the rhythmic concertato at the end of the second act. Generally, they are thought to be easy to memorize and hum. Often we forget that the première was conducted by Arturo Toscanini and that Herbert von Karajan, Leonard Bernstein and Thomas Schippers considered La bohème one of the most demanding, challenging and rewarding operas to conduct...