A Refreshing Novelty

Marimba duo G-Mizz, heard by MIKE WHEELER

Here was a refreshing novelty for Derby Cathedral's lunchtime concert series (Derby, UK, 15 June 2018): percussion duo G-Mizz — Miriam Kitchener and George Kirkham.

They are basically a marimba duo, to which they add a variety of pitched and unpitched instruments as required. Monti's Czardas kicked off, given plenty of zip and sparkle, with the players swapping round, and reaching from one end of the marimba to the other end in a percussion equivalent of a pianist's hand-crossing; the bobbing up and down in time to the final section was a bit unnecessary, though...