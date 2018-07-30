An Absolute Triumph

RODERIC DUNNETT listens enraptured to

Ireland and Smyth at the opening night

of the 2018 Three Choirs Festival

'People will stay away, unless you give them repertoire they know, or know about.' How wrong one can be. The opening concert of this year's Three Choirs Festival proved what courage and daring can achieve.

For it, Music Director Geraint Bowen and his bold Hereford committee opted for, not Elgar or Vaughan Williams, but John Ireland — his marvellous and profoundly affecting short cantata These Things Shall Be, heard at the Festival only once before (in 1979); and then the Mass in D by Dame Ethel Smyth...