Cheeky Formula

Nicolò Isouard's 'Cendrillon'

at Bampton Classical Opera,

heard by RODERIC DUNNETT

I go to Bampton Classical Opera for several reasons. I go for the sheer charm of the surroundings in the old Oxfordshire Deanery gardens, and the easygoing picnic atmosphere (found also at their Gloucestershire venue, the Orangery at Westonbirt). For the unpretentious, homely feel. For the huge sense of fun filling every production...