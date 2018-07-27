Music and Vision homepage Is my concert listed at Music and Vision?

 

CROSSING BORDERS

-------------------------------

MIKE WHEELER listens to
Hugh Morris at Derby Cathedral,
beginning this year's summer organ recital series

 

A theme of 'Crossing Borders', with one eye on the World War 1 commemorations, for this year's Derby Cathedral summer organ recital series, has encouraged recitalists to explore a wide geographical spread. The Cathedral's Director of Music, Hugh Morris, included one left-field choice in his opening programme [18 July 2018], more of which in a moment.

Christopher Tambling's Fanfare on Shine, Jesus, Shine was the brief opener, jolly and bouncy after a deceptively Elgarian start...

The full article includes 2 illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 27 July 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

FIRST WORLD WAR

CHRISTOPHER TAMBLING

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

CHARLES-MARIE WIDOR

GEORGE THALBEN-BALL

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

ORGAN MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home                  The Skating Rink >>

 

Cadenza Programme Note Library - Programme Notes by Mike Wheeler

 

 

 