CROSSING BORDERS

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Hugh Morris at Derby Cathedral,

beginning this year's summer organ recital series

A theme of 'Crossing Borders', with one eye on the World War 1 commemorations, for this year's Derby Cathedral summer organ recital series, has encouraged recitalists to explore a wide geographical spread. The Cathedral's Director of Music, Hugh Morris, included one left-field choice in his opening programme [18 July 2018], more of which in a moment.

Christopher Tambling's Fanfare on Shine, Jesus, Shine was the brief opener, jolly and bouncy after a deceptively Elgarian start...