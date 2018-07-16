Music and Vision homepage All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

 

Ensemble

Pure Joy

RODERIC DUNNETT visits Winslow Hall Opera
for Giuseppe Verdi's 'Il Trovatore'

 

Winslow Hall, one of England's newer, most intimate and enjoyably personal summer opera venues, has established itself quickly as a company that is pure pleasure to see in action. Musical standards, both vocal and orchestral, thanks to the energetic and excitingly committed conductor Oliver Gilmour are by common agreement impressively high. Gilmour's approach reflects early training with Bernstein, Pritchard and the superlative, driving Carlos Kleiber: can we hope for a Winslow Hall Freischütz shortly? It might go down well...

The full article includes 11 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 July 2018 Roderic Dunnett,
Coventry UK

-------

GIUSEPPE VERDI

ITALY

ENGLAND

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Donizetti >>

 

READ Andrew Schartmann's Musical Tidbits

 

 

 