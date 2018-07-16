Pure Joy

RODERIC DUNNETT visits Winslow Hall Opera

for Giuseppe Verdi's 'Il Trovatore'

Winslow Hall, one of England's newer, most intimate and enjoyably personal summer opera venues, has established itself quickly as a company that is pure pleasure to see in action. Musical standards, both vocal and orchestral, thanks to the energetic and excitingly committed conductor Oliver Gilmour are by common agreement impressively high. Gilmour's approach reflects early training with Bernstein, Pritchard and the superlative, driving Carlos Kleiber: can we hope for a Winslow Hall Freischütz shortly? It might go down well...