'Opéra comique' meets 'Easy Rider'

MIKE WHEELER reports from Buxton on

Opera Della Luna's 'The Daughter of the Regiment'

Opéra comique meets Easy Rider in Opera Della Luna's take on Donizetti's La fille du régiment. Instead of nineteenth-century soldiers, this regiment is a gang of Los Angeles bikers. First staged at Iford Arts Festival in 2014, the production owes much of its success to director Jeff Clarke's racy new English version, which keeps to the original plot outline, but re-writes both lyrics and dialogue from the ground up, making liberal use of bikers' slang at its most colourful...