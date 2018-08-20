Music and Vision homepage Natalie Artemas-Polak - classical CD and book reviews, liner and programme notes, articles and lectures: CLICK TO CONTACT

 

Ensemble

Sparkling Wine and Wedding Cake

Rossini's 'Adina' in Pesaro,
enjoyed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

 

On 12 August 2018, the Rossini Opera Festival seemed to be back to the 'good old times' with the unveiling of a new production of a little known work — Adina — in the lovely downtown Teatro Rossini, a nineteenth century gem with four orders of boxes. This is a very pleasant and elegant setting when compared with the huge Adriatic Arena, a 'temporary' theatre in the city outskirts, based on a basketball stadium. The audience was invited to enter the Teatro Rossini by the chorus members and company extras...

The full article includes 3 high resolution illustrations and is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 20 August 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

-------

GIOACCHINO ROSSINI

ROSSINI OPERA FESTIVAL

PESARO

ITALY

IRAQ

 << M&V home       Concert reviews        Andy von Oppenkowski >>

 

Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

 

 

 