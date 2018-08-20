Sparkling Wine and Wedding Cake

Rossini's 'Adina' in Pesaro,

enjoyed by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

On 12 August 2018, the Rossini Opera Festival seemed to be back to the 'good old times' with the unveiling of a new production of a little known work — Adina — in the lovely downtown Teatro Rossini, a nineteenth century gem with four orders of boxes. This is a very pleasant and elegant setting when compared with the huge Adriatic Arena, a 'temporary' theatre in the city outskirts, based on a basketball stadium. The audience was invited to enter the Teatro Rossini by the chorus members and company extras...