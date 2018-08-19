BORDER CROSSINGS

MIKE WHEELER listens to

Andy von Oppenkowski's recital as part of

the Derby Cathedral organ series

Andy von Oppenkowski, Director of Music at the Kreuzeskirche, Essen, responded to the 'crossing borders' theme for this year's Derby Cathedral organ series — Derby, UK, 1 August 2018 — by focusing on English, French and German repertoire, but including three examples of border crossing in a single piece.

For the Sinfonia from his Cantata No 29, 'Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir', J S Bach re-worked the Prelude from his Partita No 3 in E for solo violin. Marcel Dupré's multi-coloured organ transcription is a bit like a child in a sweet shop — exuberant but somewhat unfocused...