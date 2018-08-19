Music and Vision homepage Is your news listed at Music and Vision?

 

BORDER CROSSINGS

-------------------------------

MIKE WHEELER listens to
Andy von Oppenkowski's recital as part of
the Derby Cathedral organ series

 

Andy von Oppenkowski, Director of Music at the Kreuzeskirche, Essen, responded to the 'crossing borders' theme for this year's Derby Cathedral organ series — Derby, UK, 1 August 2018 — by focusing on English, French and German repertoire, but including three examples of border crossing in a single piece.

For the Sinfonia from his Cantata No 29, 'Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir', J S Bach re-worked the Prelude from his Partita No 3 in E for solo violin. Marcel Dupré's multi-coloured organ transcription is a bit like a child in a sweet shop — exuberant but somewhat unfocused...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 19 August 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

MARCEL DUPRE

GEORGE FRIDERIC HANDEL

FELIX MENDELSSOHN

ALEXANDRE GUILMANT

LOUIS VIERNE

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

FRANCE

GERMANY

ORGAN MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home                  Ricciardo e Zoriade >>

 

Is my concert listed at Music and Vision?

 

 

 