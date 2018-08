A Lukewarm Reception

'Ricciardo e Zoriade' at the Rossini Opera Festival,

heard by GIUSEPPE PENNISI

Pesaro's Rossini Opera Festival (ROF) is at its thirty-ninth edition. This year (11-23 August 2018) Pesaro also celebrates one hundred and fifty years since the composer's death. Thus, in addition to the music, there are special exhibitions on Rossini and his times...