A Funeral March

Tchaikovsky's 'The Queen of Spades' at Salzburg

impresses GIUSEPPE PENNISI

On 5 August 2018, a new production of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Pique Dame had its premiere at the Salzburg Festival. It was a very special evening with the performance starting at 6pm, followed at 9.30pm by a Gala Dinner in the Residence of the Prince Archbishops who governed the small Alpine State until its annexation to Austria. Thus, the sold out Grosses Festspielhaus was full of gentlemen in dinner jackets and ladies with long evening robes...