Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

 

IN AT THE DEEP END

-------------------------------

Michael Haynes' organ recital
at Derby Cathedral,
heard by MIKE WHEELER

 

Director of Music at Hexham Abbey, Michael Haynes clearly has no qualms about throwing his audience in at the deep end — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 8 August 2018. As nineteenth-century organ blockbusters go, Liszt's Fantasia and Fugue on BACH isn't that long, but its closely-woven argument demands serious concentration. Haynes kept everything remarkably lucid, enabling us to follow closely the extraordinary amount of mileage Liszt gets out of those four notes...

The full article is available to Music & Vision subscribers. For further information, please visit the signup page.

Sponsor this article and unlock the whole feature so that it's available to everyone here on this page.

Copyright © 16 August 2018 Mike Wheeler,
Derby UK

-------

FRANZ LISZT

JOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH

ANTONIN DVORAK

KENNETH LEIGHTON

GABRIEL FAURE

FLOR PEETERS

SAMUEL BARBER

DERBY CATHEDRAL

DERBY

UNITED KINGDOM

ORGAN MUSIC

 << Music & Vision home                  Gábor Káli >>

 

Sponsor an article of your choice. Reward the author and unlock it to share online with non-subscribers - Music and Vision

 

 

 