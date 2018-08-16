IN AT THE DEEP END

Michael Haynes' organ recital

at Derby Cathedral,

heard by MIKE WHEELER

Director of Music at Hexham Abbey, Michael Haynes clearly has no qualms about throwing his audience in at the deep end — Derby Cathedral, Derby, UK, 8 August 2018. As nineteenth-century organ blockbusters go, Liszt's Fantasia and Fugue on BACH isn't that long, but its closely-woven argument demands serious concentration. Haynes kept everything remarkably lucid, enabling us to follow closely the extraordinary amount of mileage Liszt gets out of those four notes...