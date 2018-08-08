Gábor Káli

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports on the

Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award

On 5 August 2018 Gábor Káli convinced the international jury chaired by Dennis Russell Davies during the 2018 Award Concert Weekend at the Mozarteum Foundation, where he led the Camerata Salzburg with Olga Rudyk as soloist. He was awarded the most sought after Salzburg Young Conductor Prize.

The 'Nestlé and Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award' was presented for the ninth time...