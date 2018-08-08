Music and Vision homepage Sponsor an article - share it online and reward the author. Music and Vision

 

Ensemble

Gábor Káli

GIUSEPPE PENNISI reports on the
Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award

 

On 5 August 2018 Gábor Káli convinced the international jury chaired by Dennis Russell Davies during the 2018 Award Concert Weekend at the Mozarteum Foundation, where he led the Camerata Salzburg with Olga Rudyk as soloist. He was awarded the most sought after Salzburg Young Conductor Prize.

The 'Nestlé and Salzburg Festival Young Conductors Award' was presented for the ninth time...

Copyright © 8 August 2018 Giuseppe Pennisi,
Rome, Italy

GABOR KALI

SALZBURG FESTIVAL

BELA BARTOK

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART

PHILIP GLASS

FRANZ JOSEPH HAYDN

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC

SALZBURG

AUSTRIA

