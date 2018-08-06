A Natural Assurance

Monteverdi and Elgar from the

Three Choirs Festival at Hereford

impress RODERIC DUNNETT

The Three Choirs Festival is acknowledged as not only the oldest choral festival in the world, but for bringing together the substantial, well-rehearsed choral societies of three of Britain's most celebrated, and proximate, cathedrals: Worcester, Gloucester and Hereford. Three years ago, at Hereford, it celebrated its (believed) 300th anniversary; six years from now it will celebrate the actual 300th festival — several years having been missed due to two World Wars.

And in 2018 it has been Hereford again. The proposed programme, issued a year earlier — Gloucester has just issued its list for 2019 — can evoke mixed reactions...