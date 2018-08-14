Music and Vision homepage All Risks Musical - an irreverent guide to the music profession by Alice McVeigh

'The Red Note Ensemble, a Scottish group specialising in new music, gives taut, precise performances, played with conviction.'

 Lyell Cresswell: Music for String Quartet. © 2018 Delphian Records Ltd

I was always aware of Lyell Cresswell, a fellow Kiwi and eleven years older than me, by reputation, and we shared two of the same professors at Victoria University of Wellington. I don't think I had previously heard any of his pieces, and I see that he has lived much of his time in Scotland. I have been out of my native NZ for much of the last forty years, and in Australia, New Zealand composers generally don't get much airplay. I want to hear more of this composer — his music is coherent and interesting...

LYELL CRESSWELL: MUSIC FOR STRING QUARTET

DELPHIAN RECORDS LTD

NEW ZEALAND

SCOTLAND

UNITED KINGDOM

