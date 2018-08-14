

Coherent and Interesting Music for string quartet

by Lyell Cresswell -

GEOFF PEARCE 'The Red Note Ensemble, a Scottish group specialising in new music, gives taut, precise performances, played with conviction.'

I was always aware of Lyell Cresswell, a fellow Kiwi and eleven years older than me, by reputation, and we shared two of the same professors at Victoria University of Wellington. I don't think I had previously heard any of his pieces, and I see that he has lived much of his time in Scotland. I have been out of my native NZ for much of the last forty years, and in Australia, New Zealand composers generally don't get much airplay. I want to hear more of this composer — his music is coherent and interesting...